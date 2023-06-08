‘Culpa Mia’ author Mercedes Ron shares the secret of her journey to success

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara starrer ‘Culpa Mia’ is based on the first book of Mercedes Ron’s ‘Culpables’ trilogy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: There’s a thin line between love and hate, and Prime Video’s upcoming Spanish romantic drama is proof of that! Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara starrer ‘Culpa Mia’ is based on the first book of Mercedes Ron’s ‘Culpables’ trilogy.

The author shot to fame after she published it on popular reader’s platform Wattpad. ‘Culpa Mia’ follows the story of a teenage girl named Noah who has to leave her town, boyfriend and friends behind and move into the mansion of William Leister, her mother’s new rich husband.

There she meets Nick, her new stepbrother, and the clash of their strong personalities becomes evident from the very beginning. The story of ‘Culpa Mia’ had received tremendous response from readers on the platform, which led to it being picked up by the streaming giant.

Author Mercedes Ron recently opened up about her novel being adapted to the screen. “I had graduated in media studies so I always wanted my books to reach the theatres, or the screen in any way, so seeing ‘Culpa Mia’ on Prime Video is incredible, it is a dream come true. I think all authors have dreams about seeing our novels made into films, and here I am living the dream! Visiting the sets was an incredible experience too, I learned about all the effort and work it takes behind filming,” she said.

The Spanish original film ‘Culpa Mía’ is produced by Pokeepsie Films, with Domingo González as director and screenwriter. The film will premiere on Prime Video from June 8.