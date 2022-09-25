Cut down usage of pesticides and weedicides: Farmers urged

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:36 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Hyderabad: Experts at the Telangana Development Forum (TDF)’s ‘Nature Farming Awareness and Training Camp’ urged farmers to cut down usage of pesticides and weedicides in their fields as these was leading to different issues, especially health.

The camp was organized at Anireddy Natural Farms, Lingampally Village, Ibrahimpatnam for the benefit of farmers and consumers as part of TDF Jaikisan project. Addressing the gathering, TDF USA president Dr Divesh said many people were dying due to cancer and deadly diseases and urged farmers to think twice on the use of pesticides and weedicides in fields. Farmers should be made aware of the risks involved and not get greedy to reap yields. Farmers should start taking up natural farming in smaller area and later expand to vast areas, he suggested.

Lavanya Ramana Reddy, a woman farmer, taking up natural farming, shared her experiences with the farmers. Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchi Reddy Kishan Reddy, who was chief guest for the programme, briefed the farmers on how to overcome economic problems and suggested them to take up natural farming. He also requested Dr, Divesh to open the present natural farm into a model natural farm and a training center facilitating agriculture and horticulture departments conduct real-time training sessions for farmers.

“I will buy two cows immediately and start natural farming soon. I thank TDF for its development activities” M Kishan Reddy said.