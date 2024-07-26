Telangana crop loan waiver: Harish slams Congress govt over delays, restrictive conditions

Says bankers asking farmers to pay interest before waiving the loan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 11:01 AM

Hyderabad: Senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao lashed out at the Telangana government for delaying the promised farmer loan waiver, creating fresh problems for the farming community.

He said the government’s failure to initiate the loan waiver process promptly has resulted in additional financial burdens for farmers.

“By reneging on the promise of a farmer loan waiver on December 9 and starting the process after seven months, farmers are now facing fresh problems. Bankers are asking them to pay the interest for these seven months first before waiving the loan,” he said.

The former Minister said farmers are now worried about having to take new loans to pay the interest on the delayed loan waiver. He demanded that the government respond immediately and issue clear instructions, which will bear the interest from December to July, relieving farmers of this additional burden.

Harish cited specific cases to underline the issue and shared the receipts of such payments forcibly obtained from farmers on X.

“A farmer from Shivampet mandal of Narsapur constituency in erstwhile Medak district had to close his crop loan after paying Rs 9,000 in interest. Farmers from Chigurumamidi mandal in the erstwhile Karimnagar district are facing a similar situation,” he added.

డిసెంబర్ 9న రైతు రుణమాఫీ చేస్తామన్న మాట తప్పి, 7 నెలల తర్వాత ఆ ప్రక్రియను ప్రారంభించడం వల్ల రైతులకు కొత్త సమస్యలు ఎదురవుతున్నాయి. ముందుగా ఏడు నెలల వడ్డీ చెల్లించాకే, రుణ మాఫీ చేస్తామని బ్యాంకర్లు వేదిస్తున్నారని రైతులు ఆవేదన వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. ప్రభుత్వం చెప్పిన రుణమాఫీ… pic.twitter.com/MdHZsSeOcO — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) July 26, 2024

He forwarded the appeals from the farmers to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, urging for swift action to resolve the issue and prevent further distress among the farming community.