Medak: Ramayampet farmers allege land-grabbing attempt

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 09:25 PM

Medak: Two farmers and their family members staged a protest holding a pesticide bottle in their hands, accusing a couple of others of encroaching on their land at the Tahsildar’s office in Ramayampet on Monday.

Annamaina Mallaiah, Rajaiah, both farmers, and their family members, residents of Ramayampet, alleged that two persons – Sheelam Venkat Reddy and Bal Reddy – were trying to encroach on their land.

Mallaiah said the Tahsildar and the police were refusing to take any action against them. He said they had a pattadhar passbook and that they were in possession of the land.

Earlier, the farmer’s family had staged a protest at their land on the outskirts of Ramayampet.

However, SI Rajesh registered a case against following a complaint on Monday evening. A probe is on.