Farmers seek better compensation for losing lands to NH 163G in Mancherial

Lawyers on behalf of farmers, whose lands would be acquired for laying 108 kilometer long National Highway greenfield 163G, requested Collector Kumar Deepak to take steps to raise compensation of the land on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 07:23 PM

Representational image

Mancherial: Lawyers on behalf of farmers, whose lands would be acquired for laying 108 kilometer long National Highway greenfield 163G from Narwa in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial to Orugonda in Warangal, requested Collector Kumar Deepak to take steps to raise compensation of the land. They submitted representations to Deepak here on Friday.

Lawyers regretted that the farmers would not get reasonable compensation as per the existing rates fixed by the government for acquiring lands to form the national highway. They wanted the officials to revise the rates of lands before offering the compensation. They reasoned that the cost of the lands was not revised since 2013, resulting in losses to the farmers.

Ramyakrishna, a lawyer practicing in Telangana High Court, opined that the government should revise the prices of lands before acquiring lands as per norms. She stated that the officials must take the average price of land predicting development of the area in the coming 10 years. She said that the farmers of Jaipur mandal would be provided around Rs 7 lakh per acre including some other benefits.

The farmers said that they would lose their source of income if the government acquired their lands to form the road network. They stated that they were depending on the agricultural lands for decades. They lamented that their lives would be thrown out of the gear once their lands were acquired for meagre rates.

Collector assured the lawyers and farmers that steps would be taken to enhance the compensation to the farmers who would be displaced with the advent of the national highway. He stated that a survey would be carried out to fix the prices of the lands soon. He sought the farmers to extend their cooperation in acquiring the lands.