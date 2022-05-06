CV Anand asks job aspirants to refrain from using OTT platforms, social media

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:55 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Around 1,230 job aspirants at RTC Kalabhava paid unwavering attention to the speeches and tips shared by senior officers and other mentors during the pre-recruitment training programme.

City police commissioner CV Anand formally lit the lamp and launched the PRT launch, a community initiative of HCP backed by the generosity of State govt and sponsors, for the aspirants in central zone. HCP has done a meticulous planning, right from announcing PRT to its launch.

A record number of 21,000 applications were received online for PRT out of which around 16,000 attempted the exam and finally 7,133 were selected. The entire coaching for a period of 3 months at 8 hours per day is free for the aspirants, which otherwise would cost them at least Rs 10,000 per month.

Speaking on the occasion, CP Anand exhorted the aspirants to take advantage of the 3 month free PRT to secure a job in the recently-released State recruitments of various govt departments in which 95 per cent are reserved to the local candidates, an outcome of the tremendous efforts made by the State government.

“The State Level Police Recruitment Board issued notifications for filling up over 16,600 posts. Of the total posts, around 2,800 vacancies are to be filled in Hyderabad City Police,” he said.

In an interactive speech, all the aspirants were suggested to remain focused with determined and competitive attitude, and shared tips on time management. “You should refrain using OTT platforms, and social media for the next few months,” said Anand.

Later, he unveiled a book and presented momentos to the faculty members and other officers. Jt. CP Admin, M.Ramesh IPS; DCP Central Zone, Rajesh Chandra IPS; Addl. DCP (PTC), Sri Madhukar Swamy; Sankar academy director, Sankar; Faculty, Charitha Priya Darshini and other officers were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .