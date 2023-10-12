CWC 2023: Australia win toss, elect to field against South Africa

Australia made two changes as all-rounder Marcus Stoinis came in for Cameron Green, while Josh Inglis has replaced wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey.

By PTI Published Date - 02:13 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Australias Mitchell Starc (L) bowls as South Africas Quinton de Kock watches during the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.(Photo: AFP)

Lucknow: Australia won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa in their World Cup match here on Thursday.

“We are going to have a bowl. Not too sure what’s to make of this wicket. It seems like it’s got a bit of moisture,” said Australian captain Pat Cummins after the toss.

South Africa have brought in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for this match.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.