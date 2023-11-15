Shami’s blitzkrieg: Fastest to 50 wickets in ODI World Cup history

In the process, the Indian pacer Mohammed Shami etched his name into the record books, becoming the fastest bowler to claim 50 wickets in the ODI World Cup.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:39 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: In the World Cup, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami showcased exceptional form, propelling India into the semi-finals effortlessly. His outstanding performance in the semi-final against New Zealand saw him seize 7 crucial wickets. He was adjudged man of the match award for significantly contributing to India’s victory.

In the process, the Indian pacer Mohammed Shami etched his name into the record books, becoming the fastest bowler to claim 50 wickets in the ODI World Cup.

Also Read Facing Bumrah and Shami in nets is deadly, says KL Rahul

His remarkable achievement in just 17 innings surpasses the previous record held by Mitchell Starc, who accomplished this feat in 19 innings.

Shami reached this milestone by dismissing New Zealand’s captain, Kane Williamson.

In total, he claimed 54 wickets in the World Cup to date with one match to go.