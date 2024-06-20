CWPRS joins investigations on Annaram and Sundilla barrages

The Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) has already been engaged in intensive studies on the barrages.

20 June 2024

Hyderabad: The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) has joined ongoing studies and investigations on the Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme on Thursday, according to officials.

The Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS) team has already been working on Medigadda barrage.

The studies suggested by the NDSA on Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages are primarily meant for health diagnosis of the structures. The interim works recommended by the NDSA were nearing completion, they added.