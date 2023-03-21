Cyber Talk: Use social media effectively to stay safe

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: Social media can be a powerful tool to connect with others, build a personal brand, and promote business or ideas. However, it’s important to use social media effectively to reap its benefits.

Your online actions could seriously limit educational, personal, or professional prospects in the future, i.e.,

A) What we post on social media can affect our reputation. Employers, educational institutions, and even potential friends and romantic partners may look at our social media profiles to get a sense of who we are. If we post inappropriate content, it can harm our reputation and cause people to view us negatively.

B) Media platforms often collect and share personal information. If we post too much personal information, we could be putting ourselves at risk of identity theft, stalking, or other privacy violations.

C) Posting illegal content, such as copyrighted material or defamatory statements, can result in legal action being taken against us.

D) Our social media presence can also impact our opportunities. For example, an employer may be less likely to hire someone who frequently posts negative or inappropriate content online.

Managing friend requests:

* Follow people who can add value to your life and work

*Do a thorough profile check before sending and accepting friend requests

* It is good to unfriend or block after scrutiny, as impulsive actions can have a negative impact

* Never be in a hurry to add back people who unfriended you, for unless the differences are resolved, this cycle could repeat

* It is impolite to initiate detailed conversations immediately upon being accepted

* It is wise to accept requests that have a proper profile picture with self-written posts

* Do not resend the request immediately if it is kept on hold or deleted.

Managing social media trolls/wars: –

* Request relevant supporting information, before giving your opinion

* Don’t start a different conversation under someone else’s post

* Do not get personal and create negativity

* Discuss without extreme reactions

* Keep the language simple and clean

* Learn to back off when the conversation is going nowhere or is getting out of hand

* It is okay to hold different viewpoints. Choose your battles carefully

* Learn to respond after careful thought instead of reacting impulsively

* Constructive arguments are thought-provoking and can lead to great learning

* Stay away from social media, If you’re in a bad mood

Managing online affairs: –

* Understand the difference between friends and acquaintances

* If you have personal problems, you might want to share them with a stranger, but this could sometimes lead to an affair

* Loneliness can be a major reason for initiating close connections

* It is good to know the implications of being in such situations before venturing into it

* Exposure in the form of screenshots, photos, call recordings, and intimate videos can be used for blackmail purposes

* Your family life could get disturbed

* Please seek guidance whenever and wherever needed

* Do not pick up all chats, be discreet and stay alert

* Do not get overly attached to online connections

* Do not share intimate, inappropriate pictures or force others to do so

* If you see a future and are eligible, be honest and true

* If you wish to end an association, try to make it peaceful and less chaotic

Reporting abuse online: –

Try and report directly to social platforms as mentioned in this article and if the gravity of the situation is much then you should complain on the national cybercrime portal, https://www.cybercrime.gov.in

* https://www.youtube.com/howyoutubeworks/policies/community-guidelines/

* https://www.facebook.com/help/181495968648557

* https://help.instagram.com/165828726894770/

* https://help.twitter.com/en/safety-and-security/report-abusive-behavior

* https://faq.whatsapp.com/general/security-and-privacy/staying-safe-on-whatsapp

* https://support.snapchat.com/en-US/article/safety-tips-resources