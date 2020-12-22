Cyberabad cops bust instant loan fraud, nab six

The suspects lured victims by hosting loan apps on Google Play Store promising attractive interest rates.

Published: 2:55 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Tuesday busted an instant loan fraud and arrested six persons including a woman.

The suspects lured victims by hosting loan apps on Google Play Store promising attractive interest rates. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said such app companies were actually charging almost 35 percent of interest on the loan amount. The tenure too was between one week and 10 days, which were illegal.

“I urge citizens not to download such online money lending apps and get duped or harassed. If harassed, approach the local police station, ” Sajjanar said, also warning financing companies that the PD Act would be imposed on fraudsters and illegal money-lenders.

The Commissioner said raids were on against such loan app firms across the city.

