Cyberabad CP launches ‘Don’t Waste Food’ website

Appreciating the generosity of philanthropist Chakradhar Goud and his associates for feeding hungry people for free every day, Commissioner VC Sajjanar said under the initiative, volunteers would distribute leftover eatables among the poor

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday launched a website for the Don’t Waste Food Foundation apart from flagging off a food pickup van.

Appreciating the generosity of philanthropist Chakradhar Goud and his associates for feeding thousands of hungry people for free every day for the last nine years, Sajjanar said under the initiative, volunteers would distribute leftover eatables among the poor.

“The food is also distributed among the kin of patients outside government hospitals,” he said. “Presently, we distribute food to around 2,000 people daily. If we can utilise the food being wasted in hotels of Hyderabad every day, no one will sleep hungry in the city,” Goud said.

To donate food, one can login to https://dontwastefoodfoundation.org/ or call 72071 03539.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .