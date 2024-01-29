| Cyberabad Cp Suspends Two Constables For Dragging Woman Student By Hair During Protest

The two women constables were deployed to curtail a protest that was going on against the allotment of 100 acres of land in the campus for construction of a High Court building.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty on Monday placed under suspension two women constables who had dragged a woman student of Agricultural University Rajendranagar by hair during a protest.

The two women constables were deployed to curtail a protest that was going on against the allotment of 100 acres of land in the campus for construction of a High Court building. The students were staging a protest against the move.

During the protest, last week two women constables who were on a scooter pulled a woman protestor who is an ABVP member due to which she sustained injuries.

An enquiry was ordered after the incident by Cyberabad CP.