Cyberabad CP Avinash Mohanty congratulates Rajendranagar police

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty congratulated Rajendranagar Inspector, B.Nagendra Babu, and team on winning the Home Ministry’s best police station award.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 04:07 PM

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team at Rajendranagar Police Station. Their commitment to serving the community and upholding the law is an inspiration to all,” the Commissioner said on Thursday. union Home Minister Amit Shah on Janaury 5, presented best police station award to Rajendranagar police at the Director Generals Conference in Jaipur.

The police station was adjudged the best in the country for 2023 by Ministry of Home Affairs. It was one among the 17,000 entries received from across the country for the award.

The Home Ministry takes into account various parameters like crime detection rate, investigation quality, community engagement, infrastructure maintenance, and adherence to human rights guidelines for the award. The selection process involved rigorous evaluation through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS). As many as 75 police stations were shortlisted out of the entries.