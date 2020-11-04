Cyberabad Police gets new Social Media Wing

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday inaugurated the revamped Social Media Wing of the Cyberabad Police.

The wing, in a bid to reach out to more people and create awareness on various issues related to safety and security of citizens, has been reinforced with more personnel and now comprises five different teams. The teams are Traffic and Road Management, Cybercrime Team, Economic Offences Team, Women and Child Safety Team; and Community Outreach Team, all of which will work round the clock.

“The five teams will concentrate on their respective area of expertise and will strive towards creating awareness among the public regarding various crimes and preventive measures,” Sajjanar said, adding that the new wing would encourage public participation to prevent offences like cybercrimes, economic offences, crime against women and children by empowering the citizens.

