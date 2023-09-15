Cyberabad police issues warning over upcoming pro-Naidu protests

TDP leaders have planned an hour-long protest at Manikonda Marrichettu junction along with IT employees on Friday evening.

By IANS Published Date - 12:46 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: With the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) planning more protests against the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Information Technology corridor scam in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad police on Friday warned the organisers of stern action.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Madhapur, Sundeep said that no permission has been given for the protest planned by the TDP along with IT employees in and around Madhapur on Friday and Saturday.

The DCP warned that if there are any violations, and if any one circulates messages about the protests in social media platforms, stern legal action will be taken on participants and those circulating the messages.

They have also planned a car rally along with techies on Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Saturday. The car rally is planned from Nanakramguda Tollgate entry. It will go on the ORR at 60 km speed. The car rally is planned from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The party has also planned another protest on Saturday evening at IIIT junction under the limits of Gachibowli Police Station.

Some TDP, supporters along with a group of IT professionals, have staged protests in IT hubs of Gachibowli and Madhapur on Wednesday and Thursday. A huge protest was organised at Wipro Circle on Wednesday with participants carrying placards reading “I am with CBN”.

However, on Thursday, the Cyberabad police foiled the protest at Cyber Tower in Madhapur. Several youngsters who were gathering for lunch-hour protest in the busy area were either detained by the police or were asked to return.

Naidu was arrested by Andhra Pradesh CID last week in multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam. A Vijayawada court has sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Naidu, who had also served as chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh for nearly a decade, enjoys good support among techies working in various companies as he is seen as a leader who put Hyderabad on the global IT map by bringing several multinational companies here.