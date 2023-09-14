| Tdp Worried Over Security Of Chandrababu As Jail Superintendent Goes On Leave

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Central Prison Superintendent Rahul will be on leave from Friday, which is giving anxious moments to the Telugu Desam Party leaders who were concerned over the security for TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu lodged in the prison.

Deputy Inspector General of Prisons in Coastal Andhra, Ravikiran, is handed over additional charge of the Rajamahendravaram prison.

Rahul had applied for leave as his wife is unwell and she was shifted in an ambulance from the Prison quarters to a private hospital here for treatment.