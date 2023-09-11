Chandrababu Naidu arrest: Mixed response to bandh called by TDP on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Visakhapatnam: There was mixed response to the bandh called by the opposition Telugu Desam Party on Monday to protest the arrest of its president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam, reducing it to only a few places in the state.

Only in Prakasam district, the TDP ranks were seen holding the stage for some time by taking out a rally notwithstanding the efforts of police to stop it. Both the police and the TDP activists jostled with each other in Santhanuthalapadu and Giddaluru areas taking our rallies. Schools and business houses remained closed on the day.

However, the bandh failed evoke response in most of the cities in the state with business going on as usual.