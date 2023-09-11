Chandrababu Naidu trying to incite people for bandh: Botsa

Published Date - 08:33 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Tadepalli: It is strange that Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, instead of regretting his misdeeds, was trying to incite people for bandh, Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana has observed.

Reacting to the court sending Chandrababu to remand, he told media persons here on Monday that the TDP president had committed several irregularities during his tenure as Chief Minister–snatching the lands from the weaker sections saying that he would build a capital in Amaravati, and looting public money in the name of construction of TDICO houses to Secretariat buildings.

“In this, he drew plans to ensure that the ring road ran close to the lands purchased by him. He is the culprit and it is ridiculous he gave a call for bandh to protest his arrest. If he has not done anything wrong, instead of criticising us he should prove his honesty,” he stated.

Referring to the skill development scam in which Chandrababu was arrested, the minister pointed out that the scam took place under the direction of the then Chief Minister and it was not possible to escape on the pretext that it was a Cabinet decision. “When you are in a responsible position, you should ensure that no fraud is committed. They say they have opened many skill centres. We want to know who many were trained and how many got jobs,” he said.

Recalling that two or three Chief Ministers and ministers were imprisoned for scams in the past, Satyanarayana said that Chandrababu was no exception, and called for a thorough probe into the irregularities committed during his regime. “Don’t you think taking Rs11,000 per square foot for construction of TIDCO houses is looting?, he asked.

He also felt that film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan should be ashamed to support the corrupt Chandrababu, and wondered if the actor would vouch for the TDP president in the scam.

