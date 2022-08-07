Cyberabad police launch Traffic Task Force

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:56 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind of initiative, the Cyberabad police on Sunday launched Traffic Task Force teams that will help in easing traffic movement in busy corridors of the Cyberabad.

Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra flagged of six teams comprising two policemen each. The Cyberabad Traffic Task Force will function under the direct supervision of the Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) Srinivas Rao, and attend calls related to traffic slowdown and traffic jam in the jurisdiction. A sub inspector will be in-charge of the teams.

Stephen Raveendra said the traffic task force is provided with six motorcycles and during peak hours when there is heavy flow of traffic, the cops will move around and swiftly act wherever there are traffic jams or slowdown, vehicle breakdown or water clogging to manage the traffic and ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement.

The vehicles are affixed with a siren and a public address system while the policemen are provided with body worn cameras, breathe analyzers, goggles, wireless communication set and LED baton.

“These teams will double up as crime control parties. Whenever there are instances of chain snatching or other crime, they will help in nabbing the offenders. The teams will be alerted from the police control room,” he said.

The main focus of the Traffic Task Force will be road between Madhapur – IKEA junction, Durgam Cheruvu bridge to Jubilee Hills Road No 45 via ITC Kohinoor and nearby routes that witness traffic slow down.

“Depending upon the traffic flow demands they will also be moved to other areas whenever required,” said Stephen Raveendra.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .