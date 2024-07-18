Watch: Cyberabad traffic cop abuses truck driver for parking vehicle at wrong place

The video of the incident went viral on various social media and drew criticism from various quarters

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 July 2024, 12:25 PM

Hyderabad: A truck driver was verbally abused by a Cyberabad traffic police for allegedly parking vehicle at a wrong place. The incident occurred near Gandi Maisamma at Quthbullapur when the traffic Sub Inspector, Yadagiri, of Jeedimetla traffic police station asked the truck driver to stop the vehicle.

The driver went a little bit farther and parked the vehicle. This angered the Sub Inspector who hurled choicest of abuses at the driver. He didn’t stop at it and asked a policeman to take the driver to the police station and teach him a lesson. The video of the incident went viral on various social media and drew criticism from various quarters.

What absolute garbage language is this @TelanganaDGP ? Is this acceptable behaviour? Please remember that it is the citizens that pay the salaries of the police men & officials My tweet is not just about one incident but have been watching several videos in social media where… https://t.co/6KRrB2RzRi — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 18, 2024

The BRS party working president and former IT Minister, K T Rama Rao condemned the police behaviour. Taking to X, Rama Rao tagged Telangana DGP and said: “What absolute garbage language is this? Is this acceptable behaviour? Please remember that it is the citizens that pay the salaries of the police men & officials. My tweet is not just about one incident but I have been watching several videos in social media where cops are behaving in a highly inappropriate manner with the citizens. I hope you conduct sensitization classes to change the behaviour of the policemen who are in direct contact with citizens (sic)” he wrote.