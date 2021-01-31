Cyberabad Police launches new initiative to help senior citizens

Speaking after launching the initiative, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said old age was one of the toughest phases in an individual’s life.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Saturday launched an initiative to assist senior citizens. Titled ‘Old But Not Alone’, the initiative aims to help senior citizens who have been suffering due to age factors and due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well. It will also serve as a platform for direct communication between police and senior citizens.

Officials said the initiative would not only empower senior citizens with new confidence within them with the kind of services and facilities available to them but would also build a safe and secure environment for them where they can live in harmony.

Speaking after launching the initiative, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said old age was one of the toughest phases in an individual’s life.

“During the pandemic, it was the senior citizens who were badly affected. However, through this initiative, we want to reach out to each and every senior citizen and ensure things which they need are provided to them. If we do our bit, this will motivate others to do their part and in turn we can reach out to each elderly person who needs support,” Sajjanar said.

Madhapur DCP M. Venkateshwarlu, said to implement the initiative, brochures were designed, through which collecting data of senior citizens would be done.

“Our officers will go personally to each senior citizen and give them these brochures, and make them know facilities that will be rolled out to them through these initiatives. We are hoping to serve the senior citizens in the best possible way,” the DCP said.

Cyberabad Police gets improvised tech

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Saturday inaugurated various technologies that are aimed at helping the Cyberabad Police carry out investigation and recording of crime effectively. “Our aim is to wipe out crime from the city.

This is one of the reasons why we come up with improvised technologies that will support our staff. I urge each and every officer from Cyberabad to understand these technologies for effective use and for proper results,” Sajjanar said. The new devices launched included Blue Colt jackets and helmets, electric scooters, bodyworn cameras and thermal printers.

