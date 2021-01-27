Cyberabad Police launches She Pahi to motivate women cops

“I feel honoured to be a part of this initiative and I thank the Cyberabad Police for all their measures to keep us safe. I feel safe in this city thanks to Cyberabad Police,” Anushka Shetty said.

Published: 3:02 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police, on Wednesday, launched its She Pahi initiative, which is aimed at bringing together its women personnel and motivating them.

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra and others were present along with actress Anushka Shetty, who was the chief guest.

“I feel honoured to be a part of this initiative and I thank the Cyberabad Police for all their measures to keep us safe. I feel safe in this city thanks to Cyberabad Police,” Anushka Shetty said.

“We wanted to give a platform to the 750-plus women personnel of Cyberabad Police to interact and motivate each other and this event is the first of such. It will be an annual event from now on,” Sajjanar said.

In addition to launching the annual event, the police also flagged off three Dial 100 vehicles manned exclusively by women, for women. The event also saw the flagging off of a She-Shuttle bus, an addition to the existing fleet of seven She-Shuttles.

