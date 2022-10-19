Cyberabad police rescues three trapped in water logged road

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:44 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police rescued three persons who were trapped on a water logged road stretch at Shamshabad on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, a truck driver and two labourers had removed the barricade placed on the service road near Outer Ring Road Exit No. 15 and took the lorry on the service road. Due to heavy water logging on the stretch, the truck stopped and the three persons were trapped in the vehicle. Water from the nearby small tanks flows on the road and inundates the stretch.

“The Shamshabad law and order police and the traffic cops noticed the three persons trapped in the truck. With the help of ropes, traffic head constable Jitendar Reddy and patrol vehicle constables, Dhanraj Goud, Shiva Shankar and Ganesh rescued them,” a press release stated.