Cyberabad Police to organise ‘Drone Show’ at Durgam Cheruvu on Sunday

As many as 500 drones are choreographed to form characters to depict the progress of Telangana State in various fields in the last 10 years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: In view of the 10th Anniversary of State Formation, Cyberabad Police is organising the first ever Drone Show in the State at Durgam Cheruvu on Sunday evening.

As many as 500 drones are choreographed to form characters to depict the progress of Telangana State in various fields in the last 10 years. Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali will be the chief guest.

