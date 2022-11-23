Cyberabad Police launch Safety Clubs in schools to enhance students’ safety

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra formally announced the launch of these clubs in the schools.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: With an aim to enhance safety of students in educational institutions, the Cyberabad Police have launched Safety Clubs in the schools. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra formally announced the launch of these clubs in the schools at a program on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said it was important that schools and police should involve the school children in the whole initiative very actively. “Listen to them, take their feedback and make it very resilient movement. We should involve them at every stage. We should allow the children to report of any incident, not the parents or teachers, because the feedback that we get from them is unfiltered and frank. Child should be the center of these safety clubs.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur) Shilpavally explaining the objectives of the Safety Clubs said there would be four pillars – physical safety, cyber safety, anti-drug abuse and mental health – and under each pillar there would be a safety club convener, one teacher of Balamitra, heading each vertical and there would be monthly activities.