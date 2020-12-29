Cyberabad sees increase in cybercrime, decrease in crime against women

There was a decrease of 22.7% in fatal road accidents and a drop of 18.66% in crime against women along with a 12.24% decrease in cases related to crime against children, informed Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad: The common lockdown trend of an increase in cybercrime and at the same time, a fall in crimes against women marked the year for the Cyberabad Police limits, where there was an increase of 6.65 per cent in the overall number of cases registered in 2020.

Addressing the annual press conference here on Tuesday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the number of cases registered under the Indian Penal Code, Special Local Laws and others during the year 2020 were 24,868, as against the 23,320 cases registered in 2019.

However, there was a decrease of 22.7 per cent in fatal road accidents and a drop of 18.66 per cent in crime against women along with a 12.24 per cent decrease in cases related to crime against children, especially Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases.

On the other hand, just like in the Hyderabad and Rachakonda limits, Cyberabad too reported an increase of 135 per cent in cybercrime and a 42 per cent increase in economic offences as well.

There was a dip in bodily offences by 8.3 per cent while crime against weaker sections too went down by 7.5 per cent.

Stating that the increase in the cases was due to transparency and increased approachability of the police to the public, Sajjanar said that despite devoting many hours to containment of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cyberabad Police ensured that regular policing duties never suffered.

“We also kept vigil with an unswerving commitment to tackle crimes that arose out of socio-economic inequalities which came under sharp focus during this period,” he said, adding that cases of ordinary theft, robbery, burglaries, murder, rioting, kidnapping, rape and fatal road mishaps, which had come down sharply during the initial days of the lockdown, witnessed a surge in July-August.

“We dealt with them effectively as we had anticipated well in advance and special teams were spread out to distant areas to curtail different crimes,” he said, pointing out that in the latter part of the year, there was a slight increase in non-fatal accidents and cybercrime cases, which were dealt with firmly.

“We observed that due to the lockdown and work from home facilities, fraudsters got plenty of options to cheat people online, leading to increase in cybercrime cases,” Sajjanar added.

