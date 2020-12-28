Hyderabad: Crime rate in Rachakonda down by 12 percent in 2020

There was a 39% decrease in grave crimes, chain snatching by 43% and dacoity by 60%, informed Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat

Hyderabad: Crime rate in Rachakonda has come down by 12 per cent in 2020 in comparison to the previous year, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said here on Monday.

Speaking at the annual press conference, Bhagwat said that in 2020, the police had new challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and the flash floods of October.

As for crime rates, offences against women increased by 11 per cent while automobile theft cases increased by 25 per cent. At the same time, there was a 39 per cent decrease in grave crimes, chain snatching by 43 per cent and dacoity by 60 percent.

The conviction rate increased from 35 per cent in 2019 and 51 percent in 2020 due to continuous efforts of police in coordination with prosecution officers, he said.

