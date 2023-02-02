Cyberabad She Teams attend 104 women harassment complaints in January

Cyberabad She Teams conducted 790 decoy operations at public spaces and caught 49 persons red handed

Published Date - 08:30 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: During the month of January, the Cyberabad She Teams attended to 104 complaints received from women and girls.

While the highest number of complaints received were about harassment over phone (39), they were followed by complaints of blackmailing (18), cheating on pretext of marriage (10), stalking (13), threatening (9), social media harassment (6) and nine other cases. The police booked five FIRs and 31 petty cases.

The She Teams conducted 790 decoy operations at public spaces and caught 49 persons red handed. A total of 10 petty cases were booked and in remaining instances those caught were referred for counseling.

“Regular night decoy operations are done by the She Teams at metro stations, ladies hostels areas, food court, Kukatpally and Madhapur bus stops and other identified hot spots. A total of 159 persons were caught in decoy operations during night and 156 cases were booked,” said the officials.

In one of the cases, the teams were approached by a school teacher who complained that some students from neighbouring schools were coming and frequently harassing girl students. A decoy operation was conducted and 11 minor boys were caught and four bikes were seized from them. All of them were counseled in the presence of their parents and warned against repeating such act again.

In one case at Kukatpally, a doctor was booked for sexually abusing a standard ninth student who had come for treatment. The incident happened in December and came to light in January when the parents were taking the girl to the doctor for treatment. The victim refused to visit the doctor and revealed about the sexual assault to her grandmother.

She Teams Decoy Operations in January:

* Total persons caught: 266

Age Group No of persons caught

Minors: 47

19 to 24 years 82

25 to 35 years: 122

36 to 50 years: 14

Above 50 years: 1