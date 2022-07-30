Cyberabad She Teams attend 103 woman harassment complaints in July

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:11 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

She Teams conducted 495 decoy operations at bus stops, shopping malls, railway stations, tutorials, college and 56 persons were caught for sexual harassment of women. File Photo.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad She Teams attended 103 woman harassment complaints in the month of the July and the maximum complaints were received by the police through WhatsApp.

The police booked 36 cases out of which nine were FIRs and the remaining petty cases were registered following the complaints. She Teams conducted 495 decoy operations at bus stops, shopping malls, railway stations, tutorials, college and 56 persons were caught for sexual harassment of women.

To create awareness about women safety and laws invoked against those harassing women/girls, the She Teams conducted 296 awareness programs. Three counseling sessions were held at Women and Children Safety Wing and 117 persons who were caught for sexual harassment attended it.

In one of the cases, the She Teams caught a student, Talla Abhishek, (21) of IDA Uppal, for harassing another student after befriending her on Facebook.

The victim and the Abhishek interacted on Facebook and later exchanged their phone numbers. However after the girl’s parents came to know about it, they asked her not to speak to Abhishek. When the victim refused to speak, Abhishek uploaded her contact number on Facebook as ‘call girl’. A few days later, he came to the house of the victim and beat her, the She Teams said. On a complaint a case was booked.

In another case, a woman from Pragathinagar Kukatpally had lodged a complaint through WhatsApp stating that while she was bathing in the washroom, one person took a video of her using a phone and fled from the place. The police identified the man as S Durga Prasad (20), a resident of Nizampet and a case is booked against him.

In the other case, the police booked a case against a loan executive for harassing a woman who had checked a few portals of financial agencies offering loans. Rambhupal Chowdary Bannu (32) of KPHB got the mobile number of the woman from one of the websites and downloaded her WhatsApp display picture. He morphed it and started sending her vulgar messages. The woman informed the police who tracked down Chowdary and arrested him.

She teams appealed to the people to reach on 9490617444 or Dial 100 and inform them.