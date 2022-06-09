Special She Teams deployed in Hyderabad’s IT corridor to curb eve-teasing

By C. Romeo Published: Updated On - 12:42 AM, Thu - 9 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: As the IT Corridor slowly buzzes back into life after a prolonged quietness, courtesy the pandemic-induced work from home way of life, roadside miscreants too are getting back into the dirty act, harassing women, especially those returning home from work late in the night.

This has now prompted the Cyberabad Police too to start keeping an extra eye on the streets, with the She Teams getting more active, particularly on weekends to tackle eve-teasers.

Under the Women and Child Safety Wing, special units from 11 She Teams across the three zones in the police commissionerate are being positioned at various hotspots and decoy operations are being conducted.

“Though She Teams were conducting decoy operations in the IT Corridor earlier too, we did not have dedicated teams with focus only on this stretch. Women personnel of these special teams will be picked up from the already available She Teams and trained,” DCP and She Teams in-charge C Anasuya said.

These teams, on a rotation basis, will conduct decoy operations late into the night starting from Friday to Sunday, she said. Hotspots including offices, Metro Rail stations, food courts, women’s hostels, bus stops and other crowded places in areas including Madhapur, Gachibowli, Raidurgam, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Chandanagar and other areas from where there are frequent harassment complaints, will be the prime focus.

Keeping in mind the need for the safety and security of women, the Cyberabad Police had increased the number of She Teams from four to 11 and have been continuously carrying out decoy operations and nabbing those harassing women. Apart from it, they are also addressing increasing complaints from women, received both online and in person. According to officials, at present, within five minutes of complaints being received, the She Teams were reaching the spot and taking action.

“The teams will be stationed at various locations in plainclothes and will keep watch on the surroundings for trouble mongers and harassers. Their acts will be filmed for purpose of evidence and after catching them red-handed, they will be handed over to the local police station or counselled and let off,” an official said.

These special teams will be supported by patrol mobile staff from the local police station for their safety and to shift suspects to the police station.

The Cyberabad Police urged women to approach the She Teams on 9490617444 or Dial 100 or WhatsApp No 9441669988, whenever they face harassment.