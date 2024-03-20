Cyberabad Special ops team raids illegal liquor belt shops, seizes 197 bottles

Acting on information, the police raided the belt shops running in Chandanagar, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Chevella, Shankarpally, Chowdarigudem and Moinabad police stations limits.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 11:00 AM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team on Tuesday raided belt shops where liquor is sold illegally and seized 197 liquor bottles.

The worth of the property seized is Rs 1.34 lakh.

The Cyberabad SOT officials said the shop keepers were illegally sticking and selling the liquor to earn profits.