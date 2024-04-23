Three held for smuggling illicit liquor in Mancherial

Mancherial Inspector Bansilal said that Kommari Thirumala, Jadi Ramesh and Jadi Rahul belonging to Sironcha in Gadchiroli district were detained while proceeding to a bus station from railway station carrying the bags containing the bottles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 08:07 PM

Mancherial: Three persons were arrested for smuggling illicitly brewed liquor in Maharashtra by train here on Tuesday. As many as 900 miniature bottles of liquor worth Rs.31,500 were seized from their possession.

The three confessed to buying the illicit alcohol in Chandrapur to sell it in Sironcha.