Two booked for smuggling liquor worth Rs 2 lakh from Mancherial to Maharashtra

Mohammad Shareef and Thippa Ramanaiah, both from Annaram village in Kotapalli mandal were found to be transporting the cartons containing bottles of alcohol from Mancherial to Sironcha.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 07:08 PM

Mancherial: Two persons were booked for allegedly smuggling liquor from Telangana to Maharashtra in Bheemaram mandal centre on Saturday. A total of 25 cartons of liquor worth Rs 2 lakh, two mobile phones and an auto-rickshaw were seized from their possession.

Task Force Inspector Sanjay Kumar said that Mohammad Shareef and Thippa Ramanaiah, both from Annaram village in Kotapalli mandal were found to be transporting the cartons containing bottles of alcohol from Mancherial to Sironcha of Maharashtra by an auto-rickshaw, when sleuths of the task force searched the vehicle following a tip.

The two were handed over to Bheemaram police for further action.