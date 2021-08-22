Cyberabad Traffic cops clarify on challan issue viral on social media

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police asked citizens to report to them through online mode if they find any discrepancies in the challans issued for traffic violations.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the Cyberabad police said, “The vehicle owners have to regularly check whether their vehicle was issued a challan for traffic violations. They shall verify the evidence and pay the penalty.”

Misleading posts on social media

Referring to reports on various platforms including on social media that the traffic police have no powers to seize the vehicles for non-payment of challans, it stated, “Some persons with reasons best known to them have been issuing misleading statements in the media and social media creating confusion among the public.”

The Cyberabad Police clarified that the High Court while disposing of a writ petition number 18611 of 2021, directed the writ petitioner to submit a fresh application to the police seeking the release of his vehicle as per law within two weeks from the date of the order and the police have to consider the same and pass an appropriate order in another eight weeks’ time thereafter.

“The said person has appeared before Rajendranagar traffic police on August 18 and paid the pending challan against the said vehicle and got his vehicle released as per law. But, for the reasons best known to him, the said writ petitioner, hiding these facts, has been issuing misleading statements by misquoting the Honorable High Court’s orders,” the press release stated.

Cyberabad Traffic Police are considering legal action against the said person regarding this.

The police in the release also added, “it is hereby advised that all the persons who have been indulging in spreading of this false news must read the Honorable High Court’s order and stop indulging in spreading of misinformation leading to confusion among the public leading to obstruction of duties of traffic police.”