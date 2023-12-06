Cyclone Michaung: Extreme rains damage standing crops in Kothagudem

Extreme heavy rainfall of 33.7 cm was recorded in Aswaraopet mandal from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Roads in several mandals inundated due to heavy downpour in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: Cyclone Michaung has brought extreme heavy rainfall in several mandals in the district in the past 24 hours inundating low lying areas, affecting normal life and causing damage to standing crops.

Extreme heavy rainfall of 33.7 cm was recorded in Aswaraopet mandal from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday. At Maddukuru of Chandrugonda mandal 30.8 cm rainfall was recorded. Similarly, several parts of Dammapet, Annapureddypally, Paloncha and Kothagudem mandals received extremely heavy rainfall ranging from 26 cm to 20.1 cm. 12 mandals received very heavy rainfall while a heavy rainfall was recorded in nine mandals in the district during the period.

Hit by lightning, 40 sheep died at Bhimavaram of Aswapuram mandal. Two gates of Kinnerasani project in Paloncha mandal were lifted to release 8,000 cusecs of excess water downstream. Excess water was also being released from Peddavagu project at Gummadavalli village of Aswaraopet mandal.

Paddy fields were inundated with flood waters following a breach in the bund of Perantala tank at Dammapet mandal headquarters. Coal production in SCCL opencast mines came to a standstill.

Collector Dr. Ala tells officials to prepare reports on crop and property loss

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala inspected rain-affected villages in Aswaraopet and Dammapet mandals. She directed the concerned officials to prepare reports on the crops and houses damaged by the cyclone to provide compensation to the affected persons.

Three houses in Ootlapally village were completely damaged due rains. The electricity authorities have to take immediate steps to restore power supply in the villages which have experienced power outages due to rains.

The Panchayat Raj and R&B officials have to repair damaged roads on a war footing to restore transportation, Dr. Ala said. She inspected crops damaged in Sudhapalli village and the damaged Perantala tank embankment in Dammapet village.

Vehicular movements restricted

In a statement, Superintendent for Police Dr. Vineeth G informed that vehicular movements were restricted on several roads in Dammapet, Aswaraopet, Sujatha Nagar, Julurpad, Aswapuram and Mulakalapalli mandals as rainwater was flowing over the roads.Precautionary measures such as setting up barricades on the inundated roads were taken to stop people from crossing them. People should cooperate with the police to prevent any untoward incidents occurring due to heavy rains, the SP said.