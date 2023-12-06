| Extreme Rainfall In Five Mandals In Kothagudem Two Die In Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:52 AM, Wed - 6 December 23

Kothagudem: Cyclone Michaung has brought extremely heavy rainfall in several mandals in the district in the past 24 hours inundating low lying areas and affecting normal life.

An extremely heavy rainfall of 31 cm was recorded in Aswaraopet mandal from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday. At Maddukuru of Chandrugonda mandal 30.8 cm rainfall was recorded.

Similarly, several parts of Dammapet, Annapureddypally and Kothagudem mandals received extremely heavy rainfall ranging from 26 cm to 21.2 cm. 12 mandals received very heavy rainfall while a heavy rainfall was recorded in nine mandals in the district during the period.

40 sheep died at Bhimavaram of Aswapuram mandal due to extreme cold weather. Two gates of Kinnerasani project in Paloncha mandal were lifted to release 8, 000 cusecs of excess water downstream. Excess water was also being released from Peddavagu project at Gummadavalli village of Aswaraopet mandal.

Paddy fields were inundated with flood waters following a breach in the bund of Perantala tank at Dammapet mandal headquarters. Standing crops in thousands of acres were affected as rainwater was standing in the agriculture fields. Coal production in SCCL opencast mines came to a standstill.

Vehicular movements restricted

In a statement, Superintendent for Police Dr. Vineeth G informed that vehicular movements were restricted on several roads in Dammapet, Aswaraopet, Sujatha Nagar, Julurpad, Aswapuram and Mulakalapalli mandals as rainwater was flowing over the roads.

Precautionary measures such as setting up barricades on the inundated roads were taken to stop people from crossing them. People should cooperate with the police to prevent any untoward incidents occurring due to heavy rains, the SP said.

Two die in Khammam

In Khammam, 10 mandals received very heavy rainfall while the other mandals received heavy to light rainfall. A couple, N Pulla Ra and Lakshmi died following a wall collapse at Cheruvu Madaram village of Nelakondapalli mandal.