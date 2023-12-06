| Cyclone Michaung Weakens Hyderabad Set To See No Further Rains

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:06 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: The looming threat of Cyclone Michaung has considerably weakened, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) downgrading the severe cyclonic storm to a depression.

Consequently, the impact of the cyclone on Hyderabad is anticipated to decrease in the coming days. As a result, sporadic but intense spells of showers are expected to diminish significantly in Hyderabad.

The persistence of haze during the early morning hours, coupled with partly cloudy skies, may still be experienced.

The IMD’s forecast predicts relatively stable temperatures in Hyderabad during the next four days. Daytime temperatures are anticipated to range between 28 and 31 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18 and 21 degrees Celsius.