Vedanth triumphs in 7H sports foundation swimming championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 10:51 PM

All medal winners of the swimming tournament on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Vedanth clinch the 50m backstroke boys under-10 title in the 7H sports foundation swimming championship Boys and girls at Secunderabad Swimming pool on Sunday.

He secured the top spot with a timing of 0.46.00s, ahead of Viyaan and P Bharath in the second and third places respectively.

Results: 50m Backstroke: U-10: Boys: Vedanth 0.46.00s, Viyaan 0.48.09s, 3. P Bharath 01.00.19s; Girls: 1. Krisha 0.45.12s, Advitha 0.49.50s, Nihita 0.53.98s; 50m Backstroke: U 14: Boys: K Pradiv 0.41.70s, Adhrith Kode 0.42.27s, J Krushi 0.42.35s; Girls: Janya 0.43.09s, Sripragna 0.50.27s; 50m Backstroke: U-17: Boys: P Kaustubh 0.16.50s, Girls: Lipika: 01.45.62s; 50m Breaststroke: U-8: Boys: Suryaansh 01.10.82s, D Adhrit: 01.10.84s, Aaravdurbhe 01.17.51s; Girls: Aavya 01.01.12s, Aashree Vijay 01.35.10; 50m Breaststroke: U-10: Boys: Joy Patel 0.53.36s, Sai Adwaith 0.55.13s, P Vignesh 0.55.92s; Girls: Krishaa 0.49.40s, Jagruti 0.51.78s, Manaswini Reddy 0.56.35s; 50m Breaststroke: U-14: Boys; Yakshith Dore 0.44.40s, Agastya 0.45.93s, Sai Roshan 0.47.12; Girls: Laxmi Maitreyi 0.45.32s, Rithika 0.49.39, Sri Pragna 0.49.78; 50m Breaststroke: U-17: Boys: P Surya Prakash 0.46.38s, Sanchit 0.54.91s, Aravind 01.36.30; Girls: Sahasra 0.57.12s, Lipika 01.10.71s.