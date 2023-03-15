| Cyient Ibaset Open Coe To Drive Digital Innovation In Aerospace And Heavy Equipment Industries

Cyient, iBASEt open CoE to drive digital innovation in aerospace and heavy equipment industries

The CoE will drive digital transformation in the aerospace and heavy equipment industries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:14 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

The CoE will drive digital transformation in the aerospace and heavy equipment industries

Hyderabad: City-based technology solutions company Cyient opened a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to strengthen its partnership with iBASEt, a Califronia-based company offering solutions that ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, maintenance, repair, and overhaul.

The CoE will drive digital transformation in the aerospace and heavy equipment industries.

Cyient entered into a collaboration with iBASEt in 2022, and the opening of the CoE is a testament to the continued investments being made by both companies to address complex problems manufacturers face.

iBASEt and Cyient are investing in creating solutions and accelerators for the manufacturing execution system (MES) and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry. Their facility, located in Hyderabad, will provide the experts opportunities to collaborate, grow and promote solutions crafted to boost benefit realization, upgrade production productivity and streamline MRO operations.

“iBase-t continues to lead the complex discrete manufacturing industry with manufacturing, quality and sustainment operations solutions,” stated Naveen Poonian, President and CEO at iBASEt.

“Cyient and iBASEt are global strategic partners in digital transformation and will continue to invest in innovative digital solutions,” said Prabhakar Shetty, Chief Digital Officer, Cyient.

Also Read Cyient Foundation commits Rs 2 crore to Asian Healthcare Foundation