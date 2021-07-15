Cyient reports 41.3pc jump in Q1 FY22 net profit

Group revenue stood at Rs 1,058.2 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 9.9 per cent in US dollar terms and 4.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter de-growth

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Cyient reported a net profit of Rs 115 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, showing a 41.3 per cent year-on-year growth and 3.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth.

The company’s group revenue stood at Rs 1,058.2 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 9.9 per cent in US dollar terms and 4.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter de-growth.

Krishna Bodanapu, MD and CEO, Cyient, said, “Our strategic wins in communications, utilities, and transportation industries across engineering, geospatial, and digital technologies confirm that we are on the right path with our S3 strategy. We’re doubling down on our 30 plus years of experience in delivering on innovative projects through CyientifIQ.”

Cyient announced its future-ready innovation platform, CyientfIQ, to create technology-led solutions that deliver disruptive value for its customers. To drive co-innovation with its partner ecosystem, the company has collaborated with academia such as IIT Hyderabad on 5G SoC design.

