Cyient partners with SPRINT to accelerate innovation in space sector

The partnership will enable Hyderabad-based Cyient to identify new business opportunities, to lower its product development costs and to offer geospatial solutions with higher precision

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: Cyient and SPRINT (Space Research and Innovation Network for Technology), a UK-based business innovation support programme, have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the innovation in the UK space sector and to strengthen the mutual focus on industry collaboration.

The partnership will enable Hyderabad-based Cyient to identify new business opportunities, to lower its product development costs and to offer geospatial solutions with higher precision. The partnership will also assist Cyient in accessing industry experts from various academic institutions and SMEs across the UK for collaborative space data and technology projects.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Matt Wood, Director of Sales for Geospatial at Cyient, said, “As a business, we are focused on innovation and developing skill sets and expertise in areas such as geospatial data creation and analysis, earth observation data, and machine learning algorithms. To enable us to evolve our business, an academic and commercial partnership is a natural fit.”

“Working with Cyient will help the company achieve its business growth strategies through collaborations with academic establishments and businesses within the SPRINT network. It will also help SPRINT succeed with our vision of growing a vibrant and sustainable UK space ecosystem through collaborations and partnerships,” commented Ross Burgon, head, National SPRINT programme.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .