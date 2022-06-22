Daily wage earner of Visakhapatnam drowns in Nirmal

Nirmal: A daily wage earner from Visakhapatnam accidentally drowned in a stream while he was crossing it by a raft at Devunigudem village in Khanapur mandal on Tuesday night. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

Khanapur Sub-Inspector Rajinikanth said that the victim was Jagurala Ramesh (42), a native of Visakhapatnam.

Ramesh met a watery grave when he ventured to cross the stream by the raft though he was not familiar with swimming at around 8 pm. It is yet to be ascertained why he wanted to cross the stream. Some locals spotted the body on Wednesday morning. He was engaged in construction of a bridge across the stream.

He migrated to Khanapur in search of livelihood a few months back. He is survived by a wife, a daughter and son.

Rama Rao, a colleague of Ramesh lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered.