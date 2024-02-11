Dakshin Bharat Sanskrithik Kendra in Hyderabad

The Ministry of Culture is initiating the establishment of a Regional Centre of Sangeet Natak Akademi in Hyderabad, aimed at celebrating the vibrant cultural legacy of South India.

Hyderabad: To promote the rich cultural heritage of South India, the union Ministry of Culture now intends to set up a Regional Centre of Sangeet Natak Akademi in Hyderabad that will be known as ‘Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra’.

The akademi has no presence in South India so far. The centre is envisaged for the promotion research and documentation of Music, folk and tribal arts, theater and puppetry and will be developed as a state of the art Regional centre and a leading cultural space that would foster the cultural growth and performative milieu of the state.

To honour the legacy of legendary musician Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, plans are afoot to construct ‘Bharat Kala Mandapam’ within the Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik kendra’ at CCRT, Madhapur.

The foundation stone for the ‘Bharat Kala Mandapam’ auditorium and the inauguration of the South India Cultural Centre of the Sangeet Nataka Akademi Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra will be performed on Monday, February 12 by former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu.

During the event, the Ministry of Culture will felicitate the recent Padma awardees from the Telugu states including the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awardees in the presence of union Minister, G Kishan Reddy.