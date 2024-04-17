Heat peaks at 42.3 degree celsius in Hyderabad, rains cool off city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 09:43 PM

Traffic makes way through a light shower in Madhapur after the mercury hit the season’s high of 42.3 C. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Several regions in Hyderabad on Wednesday experienced this season’s highest of 42.3o C, while several districts in Telangana experienced the hottest day of the year at 44.8o C.

However, the maximum temperatures of 42 degree Celsius in Hyderabad peaked at around 2 pm on Wednesday, making way for extensive cloud cover and sporadic showers, which brought much-needed respite to the people.

Scattered spells of rain were reported from JNTU, HITEC City, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Kismatpur, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad, much to the relief of the residents, who have been struggling with soaring temperatures for the past one week.

The sporadic showers, however, lasted 10-15 minutes but brought down the daytime temperatures immediately. The next two days will continue to remain difficult for people in Hyderabad and the districts as the IMD and Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) have given a forecast that temperatures in Hyderabad will be close to 42oC, while in districts it will be 45oC.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H), in terms of rain, March was the driest in recent years.

In April, rains are expected to bring some relief to the people of the twin cities. The absence of normal expected rain in March left Hyderabad thirsty, with virtually no rainfall recorded across the city. According to the IMD-H monthly weather report, the average expected rainfall for March in Hyderabad is 17.4 mm. Dr A Shravani, a scientist at IMD-H, highlighted the unusual dry spell, stating, “There was no rain in March. But we expect betterment in terms of rains in the city in April.” Looking ahead, Hyderabadis can anticipate a shift in the weather pattern. Dr Shravani said, “During the next three days, rains are likely in the city.” Meanwhile, the city is also preparing for a slight rise in temperatures. The official clarified that although no heatwave is expected, a temperature increase of 2-3 degrees C is anticipated. This uptick could see temperatures soaring to 40 degrees C over the next three days. Wednesday witnessed scorching temperatures at noon, with some areas briefly experiencing a cloud cover. Ziaguda recorded a high of 41.8oC at 1 pm, closely followed by Doodbolwi at 41.5oC