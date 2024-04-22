Baisakhi Mela celebrations held at Hitex Exhibition Center in Hyderabad

Members of the Telangana Punjabi Sabha and their families were also spotted dancing and enjoying themselves throughout the event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 04:39 PM

Hyderabad: The sprawling Hitex Exhibition Center, Madhapur was abuzz with enthusiastic crowds who gathered to celebrate the Baisakhi Mela, organised by the Telangana Punjabi Sabha (TPS) on Sunday.

The celebrations captivated attendees with vibrant music, dance, sumptuous food, and plenty of fun. Kicking off with energetic Bhangra performances at the venue’s entrance, the rhythmic beats and traditional Punjabi dance steps entertained incoming guests. Members of the Telangana Punjabi Sabha and their families were also spotted dancing and enjoying themselves throughout the event.

The highlight of the evening was the star-studded concert. Renowned singer Kushboo mesmerized the audience with her soulful renditions, paving the way for the acclaimed duo, Meet Bros, to take the centre stage.

Attendees were treated to dance performances and zumba sessions, where they enthusiastically grooved to the music. Following this, the renowned band Capriccio took the stage by storm, serenading the audience with a mix of Tollywood and Bollywood hits.

The president of TPS, S Ravinder Singh unveiled their annual magazine, “Rooh Punjab Dee,” showcasing their upcoming events and initiatives. Overall, the Baisakhi Celebrations proved to be a delightful and graceful affair for the attendees.