Hyderabad: Shilparamam celebrates International Dance Day 2024

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 April 2024, 04:01 PM

Hyderabad: Marking International Dance Day 2024, Shilparamam in Madhapur had a dazzling celebration of dance with artists from diverse classical traditions coming together at an event organized by Kandula Kuchipudi Natyalyam.

Ravi Kuchipudi’s rendition of ‘Mooshika Vahana’ and ‘Jayamu Jayamu Lalitha Kala Vaaniki’ set the stage ablaze with the fervour of Kuchipudi, while Debasish Pattnaik showcased the lyrical beauty of Odissi with ‘Angikam – Odissi’ and a soulful rendition of Madhurashtakam’.

Swarnadipa cast a spell with Mohiniyattam performing the timeless lullaby ‘Omanathinkal Kidavo’ and a Hindi Bhajan ‘Aaj Aye Shaam Mohe’. Rajib Ghosh’s Kathak performance, including ‘Shiv Vandana’ and a captivating ‘Tarana’ enthralled the audience, while Rishikesh and Shakthi Sanjana Seerala mesmerized with Bharatanatyam pieces.

The evening also featured riveting performances of ‘Shiva Tandavam’ and ‘Abhang’. The event was attended by Vedantam Satya Narasimha Sastry, Sanjay Kumar Joshi, and Jayalakshmi Ranganayaki.