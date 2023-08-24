Dalai Lama greets PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3 achievement

His Holiness conveyed in a message that the triumphant touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 stands as a tribute to the people of India, who have dedicated themselves to scientific advancement since ancient times

By IANS Published Date - 11:15 AM, Thu - 24 August 23

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3.

In a message, His Holiness said “the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a tribute to the people of India who have devoted their attention to scientific development since ancient times.”

“I would like to applaud the head of the Indian Scientific Research Organisation (ISRO) and his team for their dedication that has made the

mission possible. They have demonstrated India’s scientific and technological maturity.”

“As the longest staying guest of India, I rejoice at this great triumph,” he said, adding, “I am confident that the Indian Scientific Research Organisation will continue to strengthen its leadership role in further scientific endeavours.”

The elderly Buddhist monk concluded his message with prayers and good wishes.