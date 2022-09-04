Telangana, a role model in uplifting Dalits through Dalit Bandhu scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana has become a role model in uplifting Dalits by introducing Dalit Bandhu scheme in the State and accordingly, it deposited funds in the accounts of 36,392 beneficiaries under the scheme.

As many as 31,088 units have been grounded across the State, officials said. With the State Cabinet deciding to expand the scheme this year, more beneficiaries will get a new lease of life. The government has taken necessary steps to release funds to the tune of Rs 17,700 crore allocated in the 2022-23 budget.

This year, the scheme will be applicable to over 1,77,00 beneficiaries in 118 constituencies with 1500 families in each constituency. In the first phase in this year, a total of 59,000 families will be benefited at the rate of 500 people per constituency.

As many as 10,803 units were ground in 118 constituencies benefiting

59,000 people in the first phase. In 75 years of independent India, the development of Dalits did not take place as expected but the Telangana government is working for the comprehensive development of Dalits as part of fulfilling the aspirations of Indian Constitution architect Bharat Ratna Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Officials said the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is implementing the scheme with determination to bring the fruits of development to all sections of Telangana and eliminate the socio-economic gaps.

Under the scheme, the Dalit families will be provided with financial assistance to set up skilled financial units of their choice, without having to pay back any bank loans.

Explaining in detail about the progress of the scheme in the financial year 2021-22, officials said the State government has released funds of Rs.1822 crore to the accounts of 18,211 beneficiaries in Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar and Hanmakonda districts.

Out of which, 15,402 beneficiary units have been grounded so far. An amount of Rs.7.60 crore of funds were deposited to the accounts of all 75 beneficiaries of Vasalamarri village in Aleru constituency of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district and 85 units have been ground.

Under the pilot project, the government is sanctioning units to 100 per cent Dalit families in four mandals – Chinthakani, Tirumalagiri, Charakonda and Nizamsagar. In a survey conducted as part of the project, the government found that there are 8,518 Dalit families in these four mandals.

The government has deposited funds in the accounts of 6,947 families. So far, 4,808 units have been ground in these four mandals. The government has taken steps to grant units to 100 families in 118 constituencies.

As part of the initiative, the government has identified a total of 11,835 Dalit families. Funds have been deposited in the accounts of 11,159 families so far and 10,893 units were grounded. Funds were deposited in the accounts of 36,392 beneficiaries for the financial year 2021-22. Out of them, 31,088 beneficiaries set up units, officials added.