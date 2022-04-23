Dalit Bandhu assets distribution on April 26: Kothagudem Collector

Kothagudem: Distribution of assets to Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries in the district would take place in Khammam on April 26, informed District Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar would distribute the assets to selected beneficiaries. Additional Collector and SC Corporation ED were directed to make all required arrangements for the distribution programme.

Durishetty held a teleconference with SC Corporation officials, mandal and constituency level Special Officers, Municipal Commissioners and MPDOs here on Saturday to review the process of grounding of Dalit Bandhu units.

There was a visible lack of understanding among the beneficiaries in the selection of units. Many beneficiaries opted for vehicles and they would become ineffective if not operated on expected lines. Priority has to be given to the service sector instead of the transport sector, he suggested.

There was a need for farm equipment such as harvesters in the district. The farmers in the district were depending on other districts and States for farm equipment. Officials have to motivate the beneficiaries to select agro-based units for which there would be good demand, the Collector noted.

As many as 36 beneficiaries selected transport vehicles and concerned MPDOs have to examine the models. Units like mobile tiffin centres, concrete mixer units could be set up as many projects were under construction in the district.

A study tour to other districts for the study of Dalit Bandhu implementation in other districts has to organised for the beneficiaries. There should be a steady flow of income through the selected units and beneficiaries have to bear that aspect in mind while selecting units, Durishetty advised.

Additional Collector K Venkateshwarlu, constituency level Special Officers Madhusudhan Raju, Ram Prasad, J Mariyanna, Venkateshwarlu and others were present.

